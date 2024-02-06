Speak Out 5-26-17

CNN coverage

I am fascinated by CNN's obsession with attempting to destroy President Trump and his administration. They are like a starving dog with a bone: They can think of little else besides that bone. I watch other news channels, and they are reporting the threat posed by North Korea, ISIS, etc. I go back to CNN and all they are talking about is whether or not there was possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia or Trumps' handling of the firing of the Chief of the FBI. When there are no facts, CNN can use in their attempt to destroy President Trump and his administration, they resort to what-ifs and is it possible. They turn to total and absolute conjecture.

Jensen comment

In Mike Jensen's recent column he spoke of the University of Missouri's drop in enrollment and subsequent monetary problems, things that occurred after a minority group complained of discriminatory practices at the school. Using Trump's favorite plaint, Jensen blamed the problems on the press covering what can only be called a newsworthy event, and the university allowing "dissidents" to call the shots. Perhaps, just perhaps, the school's drop in enrollment might be due to the fact that what this minority group said was the absolute truth.