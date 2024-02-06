All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionMay 25, 2023
Speak Out 5-25-23
Seeing a supposedly grown adult male with rude, hate-filled stickers on their tailgates, bumpers and windows is just such a sign of the current times. What are they? Middle schoolers mentally? Grow up. We have little kids out here in our cars, and we don't want to have to explain your mental illness...

Rude stickers

Seeing a supposedly grown adult male with rude, hate-filled stickers on their tailgates, bumpers and windows is just such a sign of the current times. What are they? Middle schoolers mentally? Grow up. We have little kids out here in our cars, and we don't want to have to explain your mental illness.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Parents' job

Moms Demand Action and SNAP are both making the same mistake far too many people (primarily liberals) make. They are expecting the government to fix a problem that needs to be addressed by the citizenry. As long as those who live in the areas most affected by violent crime (the vast majority of which is committed by Black males) begin to do a few basic things, nothing is going to change no matter what the government does. The people in those neighborhoods and demographics need to make better choices so that so many children are not raised in one-parent households. They need to put down whatever is occupying their attention and actually raise their own children instead of expecting the government and schools to feed and babysit them before and after school as well as teach them right from wrong. They need to be active parents. They need to hold their kids accountable and support the schools and police who do the same.

Gun problem

For those who don't think guns are the problem, it hasn't been knives putting holes in buildings and cars around town.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 25
Prayer 9-25-24
OpinionSep. 24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidat...
OpinionSep. 24
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
OpinionSep. 24
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in Amer...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Prayer 9-24-24
OpinionSep. 24
Prayer 9-24-24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
OpinionSep. 24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
OpinionSep. 23
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
Prayer 9-23-24
OpinionSep. 23
Prayer 9-23-24
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
OpinionSep. 21
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
Prayer 9-21-24
OpinionSep. 21
Prayer 9-21-24
Goldberg: The rhetoric of Harris, Biden isn't what's sparking political violence
OpinionSep. 20
Goldberg: The rhetoric of Harris, Biden isn't what's sparking political violence
Lyons: Trump campaign's newest nonsense constitutes a blood libel
OpinionSep. 20
Lyons: Trump campaign's newest nonsense constitutes a blood libel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy