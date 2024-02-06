Speak Out 5-25-23

Parents' job

Moms Demand Action and SNAP are both making the same mistake far too many people (primarily liberals) make. They are expecting the government to fix a problem that needs to be addressed by the citizenry. As long as those who live in the areas most affected by violent crime (the vast majority of which is committed by Black males) begin to do a few basic things, nothing is going to change no matter what the government does. The people in those neighborhoods and demographics need to make better choices so that so many children are not raised in one-parent households. They need to put down whatever is occupying their attention and actually raise their own children instead of expecting the government and schools to feed and babysit them before and after school as well as teach them right from wrong. They need to be active parents. They need to hold their kids accountable and support the schools and police who do the same.

Gun problem

For those who don't think guns are the problem, it hasn't been knives putting holes in buildings and cars around town.