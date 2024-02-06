All sections
OpinionMay 25, 2021

Speak Out 5/25/21

This is a major problem Congress and the White House both share. For example, President Biden is promoting a $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill. OK. Here's the problem. The USA taxpayers will pay double or $4.6 trillion for this infrastructure bill if passed as is. ...

Infrastructure spending

This is a major problem Congress and the White House both share. For example, President Biden is promoting a $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill. OK. Here's the problem. The USA taxpayers will pay double or $4.6 trillion for this infrastructure bill if passed as is. First, we will pay the $2.3 trillion dollars for the plan itself, and here's the kicker, President Biden is then looking for a way to pay for it again through raising taxes. So he has the USA paying $4.6 trillion for a $2.3 trillion program. Please prove I'm wrong.

Noise ticket

City of Cape should receive a noise ordinance ticket for hosting a monster truck rally. The city didn't consider its residents and their sleeping children a mile and a half away.

Hate crime bill

Why in the world would 62 members of the House and one lone senator (our own wonder boy, Josh Hawley) vote against the anti-Asian hate crime bill. Do they not care if Asians are attacked? Do they not care about humanity in general? I can't think of a single reason to vote against something like that given the number of killings and brutal attacks carried out. If someone has an insight into their sick and depraved minds, I wish they would share it with the rest of us.

Poor losers?

In response to last week's election reform Speak Out article, this nation is NOT a democracy. It is a representative republic. When Trump won the 2016 election, the only thing Democrats did was try to throw him out of office the WHOLE FOUR YEARS with fake news, the $25 million Russian collusion investigation and fake impeachment! And you have the nerve to call Republicans poor losers! Look in the mirror!

Better pay

To employers in need of employees: If you offer a sustainable, livable, wage, you will have employees.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

