Speak Out 5/25/21

Hate crime bill

Why in the world would 62 members of the House and one lone senator (our own wonder boy, Josh Hawley) vote against the anti-Asian hate crime bill. Do they not care if Asians are attacked? Do they not care about humanity in general? I can't think of a single reason to vote against something like that given the number of killings and brutal attacks carried out. If someone has an insight into their sick and depraved minds, I wish they would share it with the rest of us.

Poor losers?

In response to last week's election reform Speak Out article, this nation is NOT a democracy. It is a representative republic. When Trump won the 2016 election, the only thing Democrats did was try to throw him out of office the WHOLE FOUR YEARS with fake news, the $25 million Russian collusion investigation and fake impeachment! And you have the nerve to call Republicans poor losers! Look in the mirror!

Better pay

To employers in need of employees: If you offer a sustainable, livable, wage, you will have employees.