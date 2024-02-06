Speak Out 5/25/18

There were less than 60 fans at Jackson's Whitey Herzog field for our sectional win against Lindbergh. What will it take for you to come watch us? We win everything! The stadium is nice. The weather was great.
Thank you to Mr. Penzel for displaying the kind of character that we need more of by resigning from the Jackson Board of Alderman instead of facing a continual conflict of interest.
Democrats are terrible at messaging. Their latest failure admits they do not want to make America great, but settle for making America "better." They want better access to gender neutral bathrooms. Better access for illegal immigrants to use college financial aid. Better airplanes to deliver cash to Iran. Better military hospitals for transgender reassignment surgeries for our military. And better welfare programs to deliver reciprocal votes.
The Jackson Board of Aldermen should get a backbone and stop cowering to the couple influential RV owners who want to park on city streets.
Trillion dollar deficits. How is that winning?
The city of Jackson spends money like drunken sailors. The only difference is they wear yoga pants and Dockers instead of bell bottoms and spit-shined shoes.