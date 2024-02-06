Speak Out 5/25/18

Jackson baseball

There were less than 60 fans at Jackson's Whitey Herzog field for our sectional win against Lindbergh. What will it take for you to come watch us? We win everything! The stadium is nice. The weather was great.

Thanks Penzel

Thank you to Mr. Penzel for displaying the kind of character that we need more of by resigning from the Jackson Board of Alderman instead of facing a continual conflict of interest.

Make America Better?

Democrats are terrible at messaging. Their latest failure admits they do not want to make America great, but settle for making America "better." They want better access to gender neutral bathrooms. Better access for illegal immigrants to use college financial aid. Better airplanes to deliver cash to Iran. Better military hospitals for transgender reassignment surgeries for our military. And better welfare programs to deliver reciprocal votes.