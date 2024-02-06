Speak Out 5/25/17

Cape roads

It really does my heart good as a taxpayer to see the millions being spent on the road in front of Dalhousie. This is probably used by a whopping 1-2 percent of Cape's total driving population. Meanwhile, the most heavily traveled streets in town -- Lexington, Cape Rock, and Perryville -- are beginning to look like a lunar landscape. That must mean it's about time once again for the city fathers to justify another tax increase.

SEMO tuition

As an adjunct instructor at SEMO, I am appalled that tuition was raised. Spend just a week on staff or faculty, and anyone could easily identify multiple ways of reducing spending, and some of those would involve significant savings. But that will never happen; it's easier to raise tuition, despite the regents and administrators saying they agonized over this, than it is to take things away. SEMO wastes so much money on a regular basis that it is disgraceful, and for any administrator to recommend this action or for the regents to approve it is reprehensible.

CNN coverage

I am fascinated by CNN's obsession with attempting to destroy President Trump and his administration. They are like a starving dog with a bone: They can think of little else besides that bone. I watch other news channels, and they are reporting the threat posed by North Korea, ISIS, etc. I go back to CNN and all they are talking about is whether or not there was possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia or Trumps' handling of the firing of the Chief of the FBI. When there are no facts CNN can use in their attempt to destroy President Trump and his administration, they resort to what ifs and is it possible. They turn to total and absolute conjecture.