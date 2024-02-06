Speak Out 5/25/17

Welcome to Cape Girardeau, with the sounds of gun shots nightly. In my 68 years living here, I can't remember ever hearing of this many. Yes, we had fireworks about all week before the 4th of July and you would hear more on New Years Eve.
Jason Smith continues to be the corporate welfare cheerleader. His friend Trump wants to raise the cost of aluminum to "help." Smith still seems to think it would be a great idea for every Ameren user of Missouri to subsidize the electric bills of corporate America (or should we say multi-national corporations). The end result of most things Smith thinks are great ideas, is higher costs for taxpayers and more profit for his corporate owners.
So glad the Republicans care so much for the American worker. First thing Trump did was take away protections for overtime for so-called "managers." Now in the interest of "fairness" they want to do away with time-and-a-half and allow their corporate friends to pick which hours they can trade out of your schedule. Add in right to work and the Grand Old Party is definitely on the way to re-instituting slave labor.
It really does my heart good as a taxpayer to see the millions being spent on the road in front of Dalhousie. This is probably used by a whopping 1-2 percent of Cape's total driving population. Meanwhile, the most heavily traveled streets in town -- Lexington, Cape Rock, and Perryville -- are beginning to look like a lunar landscape. That must mean it's about time once again for the city fathers to justify another tax increase.
As an adjunct instructor at SEMO, I am appalled that tuition was raised. Spend just a week on staff or faculty, and anyone could easily identify multiple ways of reducing spending, and some of those would involve significant savings. But that will never happen; it's easier to raise tuition, despite the regents and administrators saying they agonized over this, than it is to take things away. SEMO wastes so much money on a regular basis that it is disgraceful, and for any administrator to recommend this action or for the regents to approve it is reprehensible.
I am fascinated by CNN's obsession with attempting to destroy President Trump and his administration. They are like a starving dog with a bone: They can think of little else besides that bone. I watch other news channels, and they are reporting the threat posed by North Korea, ISIS, etc. I go back to CNN and all they are talking about is whether or not there was possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia or Trumps' handling of the firing of the Chief of the FBI. When there are no facts CNN can use in their attempt to destroy President Trump and his administration, they resort to what ifs and is it possible. They turn to total and absolute conjecture.
