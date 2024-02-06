Speak Out 5/24/19

Term limits foolish

It appears our representatives are placing more term limits on government positions. After the utter failure of placing term limits on state representative, why would anyone think it is a good idea to extend the limits. We now have a body of representatives that are largely inexperienced and rely heavily on lobbyist. We are firing the people who know how to get things done and get them done in the right way. You don't fire employees once they learn to do their job. The same goes for you representative.

Cape library

The Cape Public Library is a great example of a well managed, service-oriented library. It is a shame Riverside Regional can't be more customer focused.

Panhandlers

It looks bad when people coming into Cape Girardeau have to be met by someone standing on the exits with their hand out for money. You go to Wal-Mart or Sam's, there are people with dogs standing on the corner. One couple worked the corners by the Interstate and Route K for a year and a half. Four persons with their three dogs have been working the Interstate and Route K and Wal-Mart corners for the last four weeks. If a person really has a need there are places in Cape that will help them. It is time visitors get a better greeting when the visit the City. I see this 5 days a week when I come to Cape.

Respect military

Really glad there was such a good turnout at the air show; but please hear this. There is a big difference between clapping for cool planes and honoring our military personnel on a personal level! I heard from one of our leaders that there was equal disrespect when the Veterans from VA Home were being introduced at Saturday's Air Show. One of them was 104. It's going to take our community leaders, teachers, parents and respectful citizens to set an example to change this disgraceful trend.