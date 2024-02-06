Speak Out 5/24/19

It appears our representatives are placing more term limits on government positions. After the utter failure of placing term limits on state representative, why would anyone think it is a good idea to extend the limits. We now have a body of representatives that are largely inexperienced and rely heavily on lobbyist. We are firing the people who know how to get things done and get them done in the right way. You don't fire employees once they learn to do their job. The same goes for you representative.
The Cape Public Library is a great example of a well managed, service-oriented library. It is a shame Riverside Regional can't be more customer focused.
It looks bad when people coming into Cape Girardeau have to be met by someone standing on the exits with their hand out for money. You go to Wal-Mart or Sam's, there are people with dogs standing on the corner. One couple worked the corners by the Interstate and Route K for a year and a half. Four persons with their three dogs have been working the Interstate and Route K and Wal-Mart corners for the last four weeks. If a person really has a need there are places in Cape that will help them. It is time visitors get a better greeting when the visit the City. I see this 5 days a week when I come to Cape.
Really glad there was such a good turnout at the air show; but please hear this. There is a big difference between clapping for cool planes and honoring our military personnel on a personal level! I heard from one of our leaders that there was equal disrespect when the Veterans from VA Home were being introduced at Saturday's Air Show. One of them was 104. It's going to take our community leaders, teachers, parents and respectful citizens to set an example to change this disgraceful trend.
I find it very ironic that the guy who was offended by the middle finger at a protest in your Speak Out section, who must be a Democrat, thinks killing babies who are born alive is OK. Where is his logic? Oh I forgot, his party runs on Trump hate. No logic or thought process is in play about anything.
Jackson uptown merchants are complaining about lost revenue during Homecomers. That's a joke! The only merchants that stay open past 6 p.m. are the two bars and a restaurant. If you want to create revenue then stay open when people are off work. Homecomers and Octoberfest are the only reason people visit uptown Jackson anyway.
So, pro-abortion protester, you don't believe the government should legislate morality? So you believe murder should not be illegal ("Thou shalt not kill") nor theft ("Thou shalt not steal")? Seriously, think about what you're saying! Actually, your remark makes me think that in your heart of hearts you believe abortion is immoral. Maybe there's hope for you yet.
Standing on Freedom Corner shaking your fist at the sky for being blue is your right. Just as it's your right to lie about the amount of support you received. However, it's not your right to decide how I offer to express my displeasure at your ignorance. I find most of you never-Trumpers to be hateful people who seem to have horribly unsatisfying lives.
I think it would be a poor decision to restrict medical marijuana facilities to 1,000 or even 500 feet from churches and schools. Maybe day cares, that I understand. But some churches may need to distribute marijuana to congregants who are in need or in pain. Same with schools. Why should these institutions be restricted from providing marijuana or, worse, be forced to do it illegally while it can be sold and provided elsewhere?
