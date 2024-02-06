All sections
May 24, 2018
Speak Out 5/24/18
Stop bullying

Something that students themselves might do to stop some of the school violence is to stop bullying, demeaning, and ridiculing their fellow students who are not popular or, as they say, are different. Most people do not realize how viciously some students are treated by their fellow students. They can try to stop bullying when they see it, and immediately report incidences of bullying. They can befriend and include in their activities and circle of friends those they see being bullied, demeaned, or ridiculed by other students. I realize what I have suggested is only one small step toward ending school shootings and school violence, but I think one small step is worth the effort.

Jensen

Because of what to me seemed a misleading title, I had hopes that columnist Michael Jensen had finally seen the light, recognized the lingering effects of red lining, restrictive covenants, zoning ordinances, and so forth in perpetuating racial and socio-economic discrimination in housing. However, my hopes were dashed after reading Jensen's diatribe which would have the de facto effect of perpetuating these dastardly practices.

Not a fan

Remember that one soccer game? Me neither. I'd rather watch paint dry and grass grow.

Speak Out
