Speak Out 5-23-21

Showcases

High school student-athletes: stop wasting your money on showcases and prospect camps! College coaches aren't there to watch you. They're there because they receive a portion of your entry fee. These events are a scam. You're better off putting that cash into a Missouri 529 plan that will actually help pay for college. And the same goes for all that money being wasted on traveling teams.

GOP governors

I'm watching Republican governors denying their constituents Medicaid expansion, unemployment benefits and common sense covid precautions. So what are they vehemently supporting? Bathroom bills and transgender sports restrictions. They're more interested in which bathroom someone uses or who can be on a team than a person's health care or economic survival. Fighting that ginned-up culture war is more important to them than actual substance.