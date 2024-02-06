U.S. embassy

Four Democratic Party platforms called for Jerusalem to be recognized as the capital of Israel. In June 2017, the Senate voted 90-0 (with 'yes' votes from Democratic Senators Feinstein, Murphy and Sanders) to reaffirm the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 which mandated the embassy move, a bill that passed two decades ago with the support of Democrat Minority Leader Pelosi.

Russia agenda

Unemployment is at 3.9 percent, but what about Russia? We're adding 200,000 jobs a month, but how about that Russia thing? Consumer confidence is at a two decade high, but what about collusion? We just got back three hostages without delivering loads of cash on planes, but someone please talk about Russia. We're set to hold our first ever post-war talks with North Korea, but someone please listen to Democrats about Russia. Russia! Russia! Please listen to the Democrats only platform point: Russia!