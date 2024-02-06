Speak Out 5/22/19

To all bicycle riders. Just because you can ride on the highways doesn't mean you should. Especially now since a new sand company is coming to Oak Ridge on Route E. Four trucks an hour, 24/7. On Route E we have a concrete company, a black top company, a lumberyard company that has 18-wheelers carrying logs. It's not safe to ride your bicycle on that highway. Please don't. Thank You.
Major League Baseball needs to do away with the shift and have two players on each side of second base on the infield. It makes for better baseball. Teams of bygone years did not do this. Get back to real baseball. This is worse than having the designated hitter.
Hearing tests are about useless when you can't afford the hearing aids they offer at about $1,000 each. They are just a waste of time and money unless you served in the military or worked on the railroads.
I don't pay any attention to what Trump says on TV, as 5 minutes later we find it was just another lie. The same with his administration.
I had a blast at the Air Festival. The Blue Angels were amazing,but the shockwave truck with the two stunt planes flying over it and through the smoke was beyond thrilling. You could actually feel the heat. The Golden Eagles were spectacular, too. I actually thought one of them was going to die, he came down so fast and it appeared his chute wasn't working, and then he pulled up at the last instant and landed without a problem. It was spectacular.
Why do so much of the media ignore how great the economy is going? Oh year, they don't dare say anything good about Trump or their friends will criticize them. So much of the media simply don't have any credibility left.
I think it's barbaric that the new abortion laws in several states don't make an exception for incest and rape.
