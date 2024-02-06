Speak Out 5/22/19

Alert bicyclists

To all bicycle riders. Just because you can ride on the highways doesn't mean you should. Especially now since a new sand company is coming to Oak Ridge on Route E. Four trucks an hour, 24/7. On Route E we have a concrete company, a black top company, a lumberyard company that has 18-wheelers carrying logs. It's not safe to ride your bicycle on that highway. Please don't. Thank You.

Baseball's shift

Major League Baseball needs to do away with the shift and have two players on each side of second base on the infield. It makes for better baseball. Teams of bygone years did not do this. Get back to real baseball. This is worse than having the designated hitter.

Cost of hearing

Hearing tests are about useless when you can't afford the hearing aids they offer at about $1,000 each. They are just a waste of time and money unless you served in the military or worked on the railroads.