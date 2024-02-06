Speak Out 5-20-22

Trump claims Pennsylvania's election system was fraudulent when he lost but now claims it's free and fair because his people won their primaries. Kudos to the Keystone state for holding a clean election using the same equipment, mail-in ballot system, election monitors and tabulation equipment used in 2020! So it's rigged when he loses and fair when he wins? Don't you wish life was really like that!
Biden and his allies in several media outlets have been spreading disinformation that disagreeing with his open border policies is racist. This is a typical ad hominem rebuttal used to redirect attention away from an unsupportable position. Instead of attacking the other person's position, you attack that person's character. It's a clear sign that Biden has lost the argument supporting open borders. He needs to get that situation under control and stop attacking others' characters.
It's time the US reconsiders its safety policy on foods. The government just put millions of babies at risk and caused financial problems for their families because four babies caught an infection. In the past, the government has caused thousands of tons of food to be scrapped because of a handful of incidences. The government is causing more harm than good.
We Americans have sent men to the moon, developed and deployed vaccine for a deadly virus in less than a year, and met many other monumental challenges. Surely we can find a quick way to provide baby formula to our most vulnerable little citizens.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned state legislatures need to pass a law that mandates all the males who impregnated the females MUST be financially responsible for the child until it reaches adulthood. Not doing so puts the responsibility on the woman and leaves the man to run off and get someone else pregnant. If you're pro-life you should agree with this!
