Speak Out 5-20-22

Baby formula

It's time the US reconsiders its safety policy on foods. The government just put millions of babies at risk and caused financial problems for their families because four babies caught an infection. In the past, the government has caused thousands of tons of food to be scrapped because of a handful of incidences. The government is causing more harm than good.

Our most vulnerable

We Americans have sent men to the moon, developed and deployed vaccine for a deadly virus in less than a year, and met many other monumental challenges. Surely we can find a quick way to provide baby formula to our most vulnerable little citizens.

Provide for children

If Roe v. Wade is overturned state legislatures need to pass a law that mandates all the males who impregnated the females MUST be financially responsible for the child until it reaches adulthood. Not doing so puts the responsibility on the woman and leaves the man to run off and get someone else pregnant. If you're pro-life you should agree with this!