Speak Out 5/20/20

Blue state bailouts

My thoughts on all these states that have chosen to stay on never-ending lockdown: The reason that a lot of them are screaming for another stimulus is because they have diminished their own tax base. I say give them only the federal money that they would normally get, not one cent more. The only other money entering these states should be from the SBA to individuals trying to start or keep small businesses going, something productive. As far as the state governments, they would have to find a way to function on what funds they normally get and whatever taxes they can get.

'Grossly incompetent'

Did I hear correctly? Trump called Obama "grossly incompetent?" Wow! That puts Trump somewhere between Larry, Moe or Curly, and my apologies to the three of them.

Young patients

If you think that "only the elderly" can get sick from COVID-19 than please explain how over 1,000 of our physically fit, young people aboard a Navy ship tested positive. And please explain how five of them who recovered have caught it again. Stop being a dolt! Put on a mask when indoors in public, social distance, and wash your hands.

Obama's skit

There was a new comedy show on 5-16 starring former president Obama that you may have seen, "The Virtual Graduation." In his comedy skit he talked about President Trump and his administration's response to Covid-19. Obama said they seem to not know all the answers and are not even asking the right questions. If this is so and he knows the answers, why not share that with all of us and help save lives? The answer of course is Obama is full of hot air and is trying to take heat off of his failed presidency. Remember Solyndra? Remember Obamacare and if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor? Remember your insurance premiums will go down? All lies. He is also trying to take away from the Flynn investigation.