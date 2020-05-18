Speak Out 5/18/20

COVID decisions

I watch all the people wearing masks and that’s their choice. I choose not to wear one. I do have one question: What do you do if you sneeze or cough? That can’t be good to sneeze or cough in your mask, and if you take it off, that’s defeating the purpose. I know the doctors that are making the rules on what is best for us mean well, but they have been wrong a lot. They first said Covid-19 was nothing to worry about in the United States. Then they said millions would die. They told us that our health system would collapse if we didn’t shut down the country. Now many hospitals and clinics are in danger of closing and some have closed because they have scared people and they wait until they just have to go. I believe that the American people can decide what’s best for them. Sometimes people look through narrow glasses without considering common sense.

Jackson athlete

Congrats to Jackson golfer and running back Seth Waters for being selected as the Jackson athlete of the year. You are the best running back we’ve had in a decade and had the most reliable receiving hands on our team. We hate to see you go. Good luck in the future!