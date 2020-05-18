All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionMay 18, 2020

Speak Out 5/18/20

In a sea of distortions from left and right wing media, the Southeast Missourian, and especially Jon Rust, have stuck to the science of this pandemic and served our communities well. Lives are saved by accurately presenting the facts. And Jon Rust has likely saved lives with his grasp of the seriousness of this crisis. ...

Jon Rust’s reports

In a sea of distortions from left and right wing media, the Southeast Missourian, and especially Jon Rust, have stuck to the science of this pandemic and served our communities well. Lives are saved by accurately presenting the facts. And Jon Rust has likely saved lives with his grasp of the seriousness of this crisis.

Wear mask

You can reopen the country safely by simply wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and keeping 6 feet away from others. It’s not that hard. You’re not tough for not wearing a mask, but you are a dolt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

COVID decisions

I watch all the people wearing masks and that’s their choice. I choose not to wear one. I do have one question: What do you do if you sneeze or cough? That can’t be good to sneeze or cough in your mask, and if you take it off, that’s defeating the purpose. I know the doctors that are making the rules on what is best for us mean well, but they have been wrong a lot. They first said Covid-19 was nothing to worry about in the United States. Then they said millions would die. They told us that our health system would collapse if we didn’t shut down the country. Now many hospitals and clinics are in danger of closing and some have closed because they have scared people and they wait until they just have to go. I believe that the American people can decide what’s best for them. Sometimes people look through narrow glasses without considering common sense.

Jackson athlete

Congrats to Jackson golfer and running back Seth Waters for being selected as the Jackson athlete of the year. You are the best running back we’ve had in a decade and had the most reliable receiving hands on our team. We hate to see you go. Good luck in the future!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with ren...
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Smith: Peace through strength
OpinionNov. 21
Smith: Peace through strength
Prayer 11-21-24
OpinionNov. 21
Prayer 11-21-24
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
OpinionNov. 20
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
Lopez: The real sisterhood
OpinionNov. 20
Lopez: The real sisterhood
Prayer 11-20-24
OpinionNov. 20
Prayer 11-20-24
Speak Out: From Elon Musk to SEMO football
OpinionNov. 19
Speak Out: From Elon Musk to SEMO football
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
OpinionNov. 19
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy