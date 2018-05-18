All sections
OpinionMay 18, 2018

Speak Out 5/18/18

Shame on what appeared to be a mother, father, and daughter from Chaffee for their disrespectful behavior at Capaha Park after a high school baseball game last week. After the game ended, the young lady threw something toward a trash can standing about 8 feet away. ...

Bad behavior

Shame on what appeared to be a mother, father, and daughter from Chaffee for their disrespectful behavior at Capaha Park after a high school baseball game last week. After the game ended, the young lady threw something toward a trash can standing about 8 feet away. The object -- a long plastic tube much bigger and heavier than a straw, somewhat like a vaping device -- hit the side of the trash can and fell to the ground. The girl expressed disappointment, and the man and woman teased her briefly and laughed. They proceeded to get in their cars -- the couple in an SUV and the young lady in another vehicle -- without bothering to pick up the object. Yes, I threw the object away for them. Folks, you are very lucky I didn't jot down your license number and report you to the police; next time I will.

Trump party

As someone said on TV, the Republican Party is divided into three factions; always Trumpers, never Trumpers and those who remain silent. It is within the third group that a serious debate needs to take place, beginning at the local level with (hopefully) a thought provoking editorial by Mr. Jon Rust.

Speak Out
