Speak out 5/18/17

Hillary fundraising

Poor sport Hillary is letting her true vindictive colors show and the sad thing is she will actually have people tripping over themselves to support her warped agenda. She is creating a PAC to go against any Trump Agenda. Can you imagine if any Republican presidential hopeful had done this to Obama? There would have been rioting in the streets because the media would have made sure through their liberal reporting that every screw was turned to make sure they ignited the fire to beat back this atrocity. Instead, when Hillary does this she will be praised for her leadership. What a very sad joke! And all along the way, yes, she will be raising money because that is all that family understands is power and wealth.