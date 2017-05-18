All sections
OpinionMay 18, 2017
Speak out 5/18/17
Capaha Field update

Capaha Field update

Dirt work on the newly-sodded Capaha Field finished in early January. Four months later, and the huge pile of dirt with a make-shift fence around it remains just past the fence in left-center field. Yet another testament to projects done half-way in this town. When is this going to be removed, the ruts smoothed out, and grass planted? Also, I heard talk about possibly adding outfield bleachers beyond left field. Why in the world would anyone think blocking the view from Cherry Hill is a smart thing to do? Who in the world would miss the obvious -- put them beyond right center and right field. There's no view of the field being blocked there. Come on, city leaders.

Hillary fundraising

Poor sport Hillary is letting her true vindictive colors show and the sad thing is she will actually have people tripping over themselves to support her warped agenda. She is creating a PAC to go against any Trump Agenda. Can you imagine if any Republican presidential hopeful had done this to Obama? There would have been rioting in the streets because the media would have made sure through their liberal reporting that every screw was turned to make sure they ignited the fire to beat back this atrocity. Instead, when Hillary does this she will be praised for her leadership. What a very sad joke! And all along the way, yes, she will be raising money because that is all that family understands is power and wealth.

Speak Out
