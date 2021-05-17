All sections
Opinion
May 17, 2021

Speak Out 5/17/21

Prom season 2021 is in the books and Semo Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches would like to announce that we dressed 80 teens from Southeast Missouri. Girls came from 21 school districts in Illinois and Missouri. We had teens come from much farther south than ever before. ...

Prom dresses

Prom season 2021 is in the books and Semo Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches would like to announce that we dressed 80 teens from Southeast Missouri. Girls came from 21 school districts in Illinois and Missouri. We had teens come from much farther south than ever before. They came from deep in the bootheel, all the way to De Soto on the north side. We will be open again (by appointment only) in August to help girls dress for their Homecomings. Short semi-formal dresses will be given out at that time. Semo Prom Mothers is a chapter of the national non-profit Becca’s Closet, helping girls who may be in financial need to dress for their formal/semi-formal school sponsored events. Clean dresses, shoes, and accessory donations may be dropped off at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1820 Perryville Road, Monday-Thursday, 8-12pm

War on science

The complete ignoring of science and experts during the COVID-19 pandemic proves one thing: The War on Science is alive and well.

Medicaid expansion

Mike Parson has stabbed Missourians in the back!!! We voted for Medicaid expansion and he ignored the people. Shame on him.

