OpinionMay 17, 2018

Speak Out 5/17/18

Our sincere thanks from two senior citizens for the help at Memorial Park on Friday. From two kind ladies. Thank you and God bless you both. The Federal Supreme Court has ruled it legal for states to now allow sports betting. There is no doubt that some will push to change Missouri gaming laws to allow sports betting in our state. ...

Kind people

Our sincere thanks from two senior citizens for the help at Memorial Park on Friday. From two kind ladies. Thank you and God bless you both.

Sports betting

The Federal Supreme Court has ruled it legal for states to now allow sports betting. There is no doubt that some will push to change Missouri gaming laws to allow sports betting in our state. If legalized in Missouri sports betting would compromise the integrity of the game and make our collegiate athletics particularly vulnerable to illegal activities such as point shaving.

Stormwater

I cannot believe the city is letting them haul dirt into the old trailer park on Hopper Road. They are now going to flood out the VFW, Dunkin Donuts and all the other businesses there. Also probably flood Kingshighway. Along with backing up the stormwater of the people living on Stewart Drive. This may cause flooding in their homes. If so, that should be grounds for a lawsuit.

Story Tags
Speak Out
