Opinion
May 16, 2024

Speak Out 5-16-24

Visit Cape decision Visit Cape, in its current form, operates autonomously, allowing it to craft tailored strategies and initiatives that cater specifically to the needs and demands of the tourism sector. However, integration into the city bureaucracy will strip Visit Cape of this autonomy, subjecting its operations to broader municipal agendas that may not prioritize tourism. As a result, the tourism industry risks becoming just one of many competing priorities within the city government structure. Resources and attention dedicated to tourism promotion and development will most certainly dwindle, leading to stagnation or decline in visitor numbers and economic impact. This was a poor decision by all involved and set this community back even further than it already was in tourism. Hotel/motel tax numbers being up consistently is an excellent metric, but it is not all there is to tourism. If those in charge had even taken a moment to consult educated individuals in the industry, they would have known and realized this was not the solution.

__Visit Cape decision__

Visit Cape, in its current form, operates autonomously, allowing it to craft tailored strategies and initiatives that cater specifically to the needs and demands of the tourism sector. However, integration into the city bureaucracy will strip Visit Cape of this autonomy, subjecting its operations to broader municipal agendas that may not prioritize tourism. As a result, the tourism industry risks becoming just one of many competing priorities within the city government structure. Resources and attention dedicated to tourism promotion and development will most certainly dwindle, leading to stagnation or decline in visitor numbers and economic impact. This was a poor decision by all involved and set this community back even further than it already was in tourism. Hotel/motel tax numbers being up consistently is an excellent metric, but it is not all there is to tourism. If those in charge had even taken a moment to consult educated individuals in the industry, they would have known and realized this was not the solution.

__Biden, Israel__

Impeach Biden now. He can not withhold arms for Israel without Congress’s approval. The funding for Israel has already been approved. Biden is becoming the dictator he accuses Trump of being.

__Trump trial__

Trump wants us to believe he’s enduring a show trial because of Biden. No, he’s having to endure a trial because he broke the law.

__Make a trade?__

Does anyone think we could make a trade of Biden for Netanyahu? We could even throw in Harris and the entire cabinet if Israel is up for the trade. It would be nice to have a real leader in the White House until Trump wins re-election Nov. 5.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

