Speak Out 5-16-21

Pipeline

The pipeline shut down on the east coast by Russian hackers is a wakeup call for the nation. The importance of pipelines in this country was magnified and the response of the Biden administration was slow. They have no plan to punish these criminals. Their policies toward the oil industry are wrong. The environmentalists have no clue. When Biden closed the Keystone Pipeline they cheered not knowing that the oil from Canada is being shipped by rail, which is more expensive and is more dangerous to the environment. And who owns the railroad that has the contract to transport the oil? Warren Buffett, who donated millions of dollars to the Democrats.