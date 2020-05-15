Speak Out 5/15/20

No collusion

Today, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives released their long running Russian collision report. Without exception, every Obama-era witness testified there was no evidence of collusion.

Obama speaks

Why is Obama weighing in on the covid-19 response? Is it to take away from the fact that the Democrats are under fire for the lies about General Flynn? Does he feel the heat from the Durham investigation? We all know his response if he was in office would be to go play a round of golf. He had his time as president and squandered eight years, and his only accomplishment was screwing up health care insurance for millions. Thank God for social distancing so we don't have to listen to or see him very often.

Stimulus should stop

Enough! Both parties need to stop this third stimulus foolishness. The country is opening for business. This sends people back to work. And there are lists of people hiring every day, so we shouldn't be paying people more to stay home than go back to work! An economy propped up by the government is a false economy. The GNP, the measure of economic health, isn't increased. Only the national debt is.