Speak Out 5/15/20

Today, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives released their long running Russian collision report. Without exception, every Obama-era witness testified there was no evidence of collusion.
Why is Obama weighing in on the covid-19 response? Is it to take away from the fact that the Democrats are under fire for the lies about General Flynn? Does he feel the heat from the Durham investigation? We all know his response if he was in office would be to go play a round of golf. He had his time as president and squandered eight years, and his only accomplishment was screwing up health care insurance for millions. Thank God for social distancing so we don't have to listen to or see him very often.
Enough! Both parties need to stop this third stimulus foolishness. The country is opening for business. This sends people back to work. And there are lists of people hiring every day, so we shouldn't be paying people more to stay home than go back to work! An economy propped up by the government is a false economy. The GNP, the measure of economic health, isn't increased. Only the national debt is.
This administration has exposed how low our country has fallen. Our laws mean nothing. The Supreme Court is a partisan joke. The rising stock market proves the disconnect between the haves and will-never-haves. The wealthy will only profit off this pandemic while this president golfs and makes money off the backs of taxpayers.
As a parent, I'm beyond glad that Jackson school district has been closed for the last two months. The school district had decided several years ago that educating kids was going to take a back seat to public relations and inflated graduation rates. As teachers, we've been able to send out meaningful lesson plans during the quarantine instead of suffering through dog-and-pony collaboration meetings and listening to administrators talk about teaching because they can't teach.
Why are people too lazy to put shopping carts in the cart returns? You won't catch Covid-19 by exerting a little energy. It may actually be good for you.
