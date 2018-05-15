Speak Out 5/15/18

CNN reports that the Democrats'' Congressional generic ballot lead has gone from 16 points in February to 6 points in March and is now a tie. And 60 percent now feel things are "going well" in the country. One can only hope that the Democrats keep parading out those angry spokespersons of Schumer, Pelosi, and Harris to regurgitate the only thing on the Democrat platform: Russia.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.