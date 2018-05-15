All sections
OpinionMay 15, 2018

Speak Out 5/15/18

CNN reports that the Democrats'' Congressional generic ballot lead has gone from 16 points in February to 6 points in March and is now a tie. And 60 percent now feel things are "going well" in the country. One can only hope that the Democrats keep parading out those angry spokespersons of Schumer, Pelosi, and Harris to regurgitate the only thing on the Democrat platform: Russia...

Polling news

Speak Out

