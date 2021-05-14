Speak Out 5/14/21

Bad driving

Instead of just saying young people died in car accidents, the media would do the world a favor by publicly shaming most of these bad drivers by publishing two things (after verification). Aggressive driving such as tailgating, speeding (especially during poor road conditions), inattention and other forms of misbehavior are on the rise across the region. Add in the decision not to wear seat belts as verified by the frequent mention of ejections from the vehicles and you have expensive and avoidable problems for many citizens. People worry so much about guns, drugs and other violence, yet the most likely form of violence used against us is vehicular.

Election reform

Ever hear the old saying “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it?” Well, apparently Republicans haven’t. They’re trying to fix election problems that never existed. Donald Trump lost the election, and anyone not believing that is perpetually supporting his democracy-killing Big Lie. Republicans didn’t like the outcome of the election, but that’s how democracy works. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Trump wants to win even when he loses.

Inflation

With the price increases of just about everything I buy and the devaluation of the dollar on the global market, all I have to say is, “Thank you, President Biden.” Under your administration, we will become the third-world country President Trump warned us about. China will soon become the No. 1 world power, and we owe it all to you, President Biden.