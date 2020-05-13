Speak Out 5/13/20

You have a personal responsibility to wear a mask when you shop indoors. Period. Your freedom to think otherwise doesn't outweigh the risk that you are potentially infecting others. This is no different than your choice to smoke cigarettes. If you want to do so in spite of overwhelming evidence that you're killing yourself. You don't get to do so in stores where you can harm others.
It is becoming more and more obvious that those in the media are not as interested in reporting the news as they are in trying to bring down a Republican in high office and becoming as famous and win as many awards as did Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein for bringing down Richard Nixon.
I watched them do a test of how a cough can go 6 feet. It is not enough. It can go 10 feet in 10 seconds. Also coughing into your elbow, even with a mask on, the cough is spread out. Not very far, but would be on anything close. I am not going into a restaurant and sitting even at 6 feet distance with other people who I do not know or know where they have been. I will eat at home.
All those "Me Too" movement members auditioning for the V.P. spot on the Democratic ticket should have a hard time looking in a mirror. They are as fake as the makeup they apply each day and nothing can cover that up.
SEMO football will have no problem playing games this Fall in compliance with social distancing rules. They've been playing in a virtually empty stadium without fans for a decade.
From delivering meals to flying over hospitals, the Missouri National Guard is proving they have no interest in preparing for war nor in being war-fighters.
