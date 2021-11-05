All sections
OpinionMay 11, 2021

Speak Out 5/11/21

Cardinals baseball

The Cardinals are off to a strong start. It's great to see Wainwright and Molina still performing so well along with the new faces.

Jobs report

The April jobs report came out at 266,000 jobs, which is 734,000 below expectations and 650,000 below March. Only the Kool-Aid drinkers are surprised about this. Biden has been riding on Trump's economic coattails for a fantastic first quarter, and now his own policies are starting to take hold. Examples are shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, keeping schools closed for part of the country, and the main one, paying excessive unemployment benefits which is keeping many people from seeking jobs. Wake up, people. Democrat policies are bad for our country!

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

