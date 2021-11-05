Speak Out 5/11/21

The Cardinals are off to a strong start. It's great to see Wainwright and Molina still performing so well along with the new faces.
The April jobs report came out at 266,000 jobs, which is 734,000 below expectations and 650,000 below March. Only the Kool-Aid drinkers are surprised about this. Biden has been riding on Trump's economic coattails for a fantastic first quarter, and now his own policies are starting to take hold. Examples are shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, keeping schools closed for part of the country, and the main one, paying excessive unemployment benefits which is keeping many people from seeking jobs. Wake up, people. Democrat policies are bad for our country!
