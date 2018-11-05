All sections
OpinionMay 11, 2018

Speak Out 5/11/18

Poor Democrats

Poor, poor Democrats. What are they to do? President Trump's approval ratings continue to climb, the economy continues to add 200,000 jobs a month, unemployment drops to 3.9 percent, consumer confidence climbs, and federal judgeships are filled with conservatives. All Democrats can do is ask Pelosi and Schumer to whine and spew their tired drivel.

Politically correct

I just saw where a "male" professor was in a crowded elevator and he was asked what floor he was going to and he replied, "Lingerie-Womens"...obviously trying to be funny and the next thing you know a "woman" professor filed a complaint that she was offended by his remark and the university has ordered him to apologize. This is where political correctness and the ultra left need to "chill." This makes them look even more stupid than they are and then they wonder why they are treated differently. Could it be that you can't look cross eyed at them without a formal complaint. These people must live very unhappy lives.

City spending

Two weeks ago, the Cape City Council informed city employees there is no money for raises, that the budget is stretched to its maximum. Yesterday, that same council voted to spend $100,000 to $150,000 on a study of the space needed for city offices. Any fool can see that something is going on when you have no extra money one day and $150,000 the next. What's wrong is that our council is not treating city employees correctly. What also is wrong is that an architectural firm from St. Louis was hired to do this study. We have architects here in Cape -- hire one of them.

Speak Out
