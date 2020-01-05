Speak Out 5/1/20

The majority of the public doesn't trust the media, so it's comical when they fact check anything. The media doesn't include the traditional definition of journalists, but instead is nothing more than a group of narrative peddlers.
The Governors of all states adjacent to the Mississippi River were to discuss why the Mississippi River flooding of 2019 lasted for such a long duration and why it reached the levels that it did. This flooding prevented thousands of acres from being planted and it destroyed property. The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has been just below the flood stage for almost two years now, thus it doesn't take much rain to cause it to rise above flood stage. Farmers want to plant crops this year. Do we have any answers?
I am a retired mechanical engineer and have been a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) since I was in school. I receive the ASME Journal monthly and the ASME Smart Briefs weekly. I am amazed and encouraged by the technology and science which is being applied to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, from ultraviolet lights on robots to disinfect hospital rooms, using three dimensional printing to manufacture protective equipment such as face shields, and to designing ventilators and respirator assists cheaper and easier to make just to name a few. I believe that should there be a resurgence of the virus in the fall we, as a society, will be in a much better position to deal with it.
It is no surprise to me that Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden. She was married to a man that sexually assaulted women. It only stands to reason she should endorse another. She is not known as the great enabler for nothing.
Bailout payments to people receiving government checks are just attempts to buy votes. These politicians are spending money they don't have to send money to people who mostly didn't have jobs in the first place. How many generations of our families are going to be paying for this nonsense?
It is probably a good idea to wear a mask in public to combat the coronavirus, but I have another recommendation. The other thing a person should do is wear a set of ear plugs while watching the liberal news media to keep from getting Trump Derangement Syndrome. Or you could watch Fox News. Same effect.
Schools should be the first thing to open back up. Students are the lowest risk group, and this virus requires no special medical monitoring other than what schools were already doing. There are no other symptoms to monitor that are drastically different than any other basic and routine monitoring that occur everyday at schools, with our without a nurse.
