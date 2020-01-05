Speak Out 5/1/20

Narrative peddlers

The majority of the public doesn't trust the media, so it's comical when they fact check anything. The media doesn't include the traditional definition of journalists, but instead is nothing more than a group of narrative peddlers.

Flooding concern

The Governors of all states adjacent to the Mississippi River were to discuss why the Mississippi River flooding of 2019 lasted for such a long duration and why it reached the levels that it did. This flooding prevented thousands of acres from being planted and it destroyed property. The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has been just below the flood stage for almost two years now, thus it doesn't take much rain to cause it to rise above flood stage. Farmers want to plant crops this year. Do we have any answers?

Science news

I am a retired mechanical engineer and have been a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) since I was in school. I receive the ASME Journal monthly and the ASME Smart Briefs weekly. I am amazed and encouraged by the technology and science which is being applied to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, from ultraviolet lights on robots to disinfect hospital rooms, using three dimensional printing to manufacture protective equipment such as face shields, and to designing ventilators and respirator assists cheaper and easier to make just to name a few. I believe that should there be a resurgence of the virus in the fall we, as a society, will be in a much better position to deal with it.