OpinionMay 1, 2018

Speak Out 5-1-18

This is concerning the ditch between Briarcliff and Amblewood. I am like the other concerned people with ditches by their homes. We should not be responsible for the drainage ditches when city drainage runs through them. The city should maintain them and keep them up. Water from Lexington Ave. runs into the ditch when it rains. This causes erosion of the ditch. It is unnecessary overflow. This is public water, not individual's water, therefore making it a public ditch...

Ditch

This is concerning the ditch between Briarcliff and Amblewood. I am like the other concerned people with ditches by their homes. We should not be responsible for the drainage ditches when city drainage runs through them. The city should maintain them and keep them up. Water from Lexington Ave. runs into the ditch when it rains. This causes erosion of the ditch. It is unnecessary overflow. This is public water, not individual's water, therefore making it a public ditch.

Baseball team

Call me cantankerous or a crank or whatever, but I don't like any of the choices for the name of Cape's new baseball team. Catfish come close but doesn't quite cut it. I prefer Carp. Cape Carp.

Gas prices

Why are gas prices so much higher in Cape than Jackson.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

