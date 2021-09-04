Speak Out 4/9/21

The state of Georgia and the city of Atlanta should sue MLB for breach of contract for breaking an agreement to play the MLB all star game in Atlanta. It has been said the city will lose at least $100 million in revenue due to this decision. MLB should have to compensate the state and city for this loss. It is time to take politics out of sports.
It seems strange that a country will take in illegal immigrants and house them in hotels on taxpayers' money while leaving their own citizens to live in tent cities. Charity and compassion should begin at home for our citizens and then if there is room for others they should be helped. Our government is more for the illegals than its own citizens. Wake up Biden and Harris, it is your mess clean it up.
Hey Joe, we have over a half million homeless people here in America, hundreds of thousands of poor Black people living in ghettos in sub-stand conditions, and thousands of Native Americans in poverty. And you're importing people? What's wrong with this picture.
How can one man screw up so much in such a short time? But what should we expect from a man that has done nothing for 47 years in government as a politician. He has made himself a millionaire and made sure his family members made a good living, and yes, I'm referring to Joe Biden. Now his plan to solve the crisis at the southern boarder is to spend over $76,000 on each illegal immigrant for housing, food and healthcare while our citizens got $1400.
Georgia's "Election Integrity Act" is Orwellian doublespeak for "we lost the elections fair and square but we're going to change the rules so minorities never win again."
I hope Missourians are more than irritated by the insidious effort of the Missouri General Assembly to make it more difficult to initiate petitions to address issues avoided or ignored by our state legislators.
I urge the Cape Girardeau City Council to pass a resolution condemning ongoing voter suppression efforts in multiple states, said efforts based on the Big Lie that Donald Trump was fraudulently deprived of the presidency.
Local political, business, faith and other community leaders should join together and issue a public statement urging the citizenry to stay the course in mitigation efforts against COVID-19 and its variants until the war is won.
Thank you for the story on agri-businessman Sam Schneider and his Inland Rice undertaking. To date, I don't think I could have survived the pandemic this long without almost daily servings of Sam Schneider's scrumptious rice.
Maybe Parson and the Missouri politicians should just tell the voters in advance of the elections which ballot items they will refuse to fund or enact? That way the taxpayers can just skip paying for elections that mean absolutely nothing.
Restaurants would get a better response to their ads for workers if they would raise their minimal wage.