Speak Out 4/9/21

Politics and sports

The state of Georgia and the city of Atlanta should sue MLB for breach of contract for breaking an agreement to play the MLB all star game in Atlanta. It has been said the city will lose at least $100 million in revenue due to this decision. MLB should have to compensate the state and city for this loss. It is time to take politics out of sports.

Dems' priorities

It seems strange that a country will take in illegal immigrants and house them in hotels on taxpayers' money while leaving their own citizens to live in tent cities. Charity and compassion should begin at home for our citizens and then if there is room for others they should be helped. Our government is more for the illegals than its own citizens. Wake up Biden and Harris, it is your mess clean it up.

Importing problems

Hey Joe, we have over a half million homeless people here in America, hundreds of thousands of poor Black people living in ghettos in sub-stand conditions, and thousands of Native Americans in poverty. And you're importing people? What's wrong with this picture.

Biden presidency

How can one man screw up so much in such a short time? But what should we expect from a man that has done nothing for 47 years in government as a politician. He has made himself a millionaire and made sure his family members made a good living, and yes, I'm referring to Joe Biden. Now his plan to solve the crisis at the southern boarder is to spend over $76,000 on each illegal immigrant for housing, food and healthcare while our citizens got $1400.

Georgia law

Georgia's "Election Integrity Act" is Orwellian doublespeak for "we lost the elections fair and square but we're going to change the rules so minorities never win again."