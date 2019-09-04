Speak Out 4/9/19

AOC's approach

Whether one agrees with Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) or not, one must cheer her for tenacious moral courage to bring change to Washington, D.C. She is the "Donald Trump" of the Democrat Party. She has a mission and she is focused on successfully completing it. It is shameful that the U.S. senators and U.S. representatives from Missouri are not following her example to make certain the voices of their constituents are heard. They seem more interested in maintaining the status quo and consolidating their individual power off the backs of Missourians.