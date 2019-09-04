Speak Out 4/9/19

Whether one agrees with Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) or not, one must cheer her for tenacious moral courage to bring change to Washington, D.C. She is the "Donald Trump" of the Democrat Party. She has a mission and she is focused on successfully completing it. It is shameful that the U.S. senators and U.S. representatives from Missouri are not following her example to make certain the voices of their constituents are heard. They seem more interested in maintaining the status quo and consolidating their individual power off the backs of Missourians.
If you don't think that the liberal social media doesn't "try" to influence followers, think again. The Twitter account for the movie "Unplanned" was temporarily suspended, and users reported they couldn't follow the account. After the account was reinstated, about 50,000 Twitter followers suddenly disappeared. Twitter officials called it an "error." Really? An error.