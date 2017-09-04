All sections
OpinionApril 9, 2017

Speak Out 4/9/17

Having achieved its 2 percent inflation target, the Federal Reserve is toying with an ever-higher rate (Wall Street Journal, 3 April 2017). Yet, there is still no preemptive hike in Social Security benefits. This is tantamount to a 2 percent tax on seniors...

Social Security

Having achieved its 2 percent inflation target, the Federal Reserve is toying with an ever-higher rate (Wall Street Journal, 3 April 2017). Yet, there is still no preemptive hike in Social Security benefits. This is tantamount to a 2 percent tax on seniors.

Drain the swamp

In a recent article in the Southeast Missourian, Missouri's Claire McCaskill discussed the pros and cons of voting for Judge Gorsuch. All of her reasoning had to do with her winning the midterm election or her party regaining power. She did not seem to be concerned at all about what was best for the American people. In the midterm elections it's time to do our part to help drain the swamp. There are still too many swamp creatures that remain in power.

Local vote

The wonderful success of area public school initiatives was in part a rousing repudiation of the anti-public school agenda of U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

Syria, N. Korea

Is it too much to ask of the Trump administration to pay more than passing concern with North Korea and Syria rather than spending so much time trying to spin the president's insane tweets?

Speak Out
