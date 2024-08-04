All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionApril 8, 2024

Speak Out 4-8-24

Our state legislators are so dumb here in Missouri. They have a way of increasing revenue and simply refuse to do so. They could and, may I add, should require all these side-by-side UTVs that are running on city streets and county roads to be licensed and covered by insurance just like any other motor vehicle. When you have up to a hundred in a group on a county road, it is a hazard to local traffic. They are supposed to be off-the-road vehicles, not on city streets or county roads. ...

UTVs on streets

Our state legislators are so dumb here in Missouri. They have a way of increasing revenue and simply refuse to do so. They could and, may I add, should require all these side-by-side UTVs that are running on city streets and county roads to be licensed and covered by insurance just like any other motor vehicle. When you have up to a hundred in a group on a county road, it is a hazard to local traffic. They are supposed to be off-the-road vehicles, not on city streets or county roads.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump’s argument

Trump is now claiming he won the civil suit against him to the tune of $454 million. Using his convoluted argument, that means the Cardinals won last year’s World Series.

Illegal immigrants

It’s time to stop listening to Trump and start listening to reality. Illegal immigrants are not all drug dealers, rapists and criminals. In fact, illegal immigrants commit a fraction of the crimes that American-born people commit. The vast majority of immigrants are leaving their homes because of crime and violence, so why would they commit crimes here? America is a country that was founded by immigrants, and very few of you reading this didn’t have relatives who were not immigrants. Trump’s lying to everyone and sowing fear and hatred just to get votes. Do your research first before listening to that fearmonger!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pr...
OpinionOct. 19
Prayer 10-19-24
OpinionOct. 18
Speak Out: MLB playoffs deliver October thrills despite Card...
OpinionOct. 18
York: A shift in the race

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lyons: What's the forecast? Extreme conspiracy theories with heavy lies
OpinionOct. 18
Lyons: What's the forecast? Extreme conspiracy theories with heavy lies
Prayer 10-18-24
OpinionOct. 18
Prayer 10-18-24
Speak Out: When will America face its financial reality on debt?
OpinionOct. 17
Speak Out: When will America face its financial reality on debt?
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
Prayer 10-17-24
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24
Our Opinion: Charles Stamp Jr.'s $1 million gift boosts SEMO's cybersecurity future
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: Charles Stamp Jr.'s $1 million gift boosts SEMO's cybersecurity future
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why local access is a matter of life and death
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why local access is a matter of life and death
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sports gambling
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sports gambling
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy