Speak Out 4-8-24

Trump’s argument

Trump is now claiming he won the civil suit against him to the tune of $454 million. Using his convoluted argument, that means the Cardinals won last year’s World Series.

Illegal immigrants

It’s time to stop listening to Trump and start listening to reality. Illegal immigrants are not all drug dealers, rapists and criminals. In fact, illegal immigrants commit a fraction of the crimes that American-born people commit. The vast majority of immigrants are leaving their homes because of crime and violence, so why would they commit crimes here? America is a country that was founded by immigrants, and very few of you reading this didn’t have relatives who were not immigrants. Trump’s lying to everyone and sowing fear and hatred just to get votes. Do your research first before listening to that fearmonger!