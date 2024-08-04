Speak Out 4-8-24

Our state legislators are so dumb here in Missouri. They have a way of increasing revenue and simply refuse to do so. They could and, may I add, should require all these side-by-side UTVs that are running on city streets and county roads to be licensed and covered by insurance just like any other motor vehicle. When you have up to a hundred in a group on a county road, it is a hazard to local traffic. They are supposed to be off-the-road vehicles, not on city streets or county roads.
Trump is now claiming he won the civil suit against him to the tune of $454 million. Using his convoluted argument, that means the Cardinals won last year’s World Series.
It’s time to stop listening to Trump and start listening to reality. Illegal immigrants are not all drug dealers, rapists and criminals. In fact, illegal immigrants commit a fraction of the crimes that American-born people commit. The vast majority of immigrants are leaving their homes because of crime and violence, so why would they commit crimes here? America is a country that was founded by immigrants, and very few of you reading this didn’t have relatives who were not immigrants. Trump’s lying to everyone and sowing fear and hatred just to get votes. Do your research first before listening to that fearmonger!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.