Speak Out 4/8/21

I'm proud the Missouri House of Representatives voted unanimously to formally condemn the Dred Scott decision recently.
I was watching CNN's COVID War special and found it to be very informative. It is sad to say, but America failed in its handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Future generations of Americans will look back at this time in shame that most of the Americans who died should never had died.
The way to fight extremism is to present facts, not legislate and ignore. This leads to more unity and bi-partisanship. Stop demonizing one political party because of a few. Instead investigate the issues that radicalized them.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.