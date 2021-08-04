All sections
OpinionApril 8, 2021

Speak Out 4/8/21

I'm proud the Missouri House of Representatives voted unanimously to formally condemn the Dred Scott decision recently. I was watching CNN's COVID War special and found it to be very informative. It is sad to say, but America failed in its handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Future generations of Americans will look back at this time in shame that most of the Americans who died should never had died...

Dred Scott

I'm proud the Missouri House of Representatives voted unanimously to formally condemn the Dred Scott decision recently.

COVID response

I was watching CNN's COVID War special and found it to be very informative. It is sad to say, but America failed in its handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Future generations of Americans will look back at this time in shame that most of the Americans who died should never had died.

Present facts

The way to fight extremism is to present facts, not legislate and ignore. This leads to more unity and bi-partisanship. Stop demonizing one political party because of a few. Instead investigate the issues that radicalized them.

Speak Out
