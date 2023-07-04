Speak Out 4-7-23

Gun laws

Democrats say they want stricter gun laws however they refuse to prosecute those who commit gun crimes or those who illegally sell guns on the street.

Hypocrisy

Republicans either have no sense of hypocrisy or they simply don't care. Trump is demanding that they defund the FBI and the DOJ after they campaigned against the Democrats for wanting to defund police. But I guess it's OK if Boss Trump does it.

Arraignment party

Who else throws an arraignment party other than Donald Trump!

School board

As a result of Tuesday's elections, my wife and I have decided to sell our Cape Girardeau home and move into a neighboring school district. We had high hopes that voters would remember all the lies, the millions spent on athletics and community-enhancement projects instead of on education, and the blatant unethical behavior on the part of the three incumbents over the past several years. Instead, voters blithely ignored what is going on inside our schools. The violence that is known about and swept under the rug, the lack of achievement on the part of students, the lack of educational materials, etc. We can no longer be part of a community that allows those things to happen and encourages unethical and harmful behavior on the part of school board members. Cape is a wonderful town. It is a shame that it has such uncaring voters and a horrible school board.

Nobody's home

Biden had a meeting discussing artificial intelligence. Why? Because he has no natural intelligence. As the old saying goes, the light is on but nobody is home!

