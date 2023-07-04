Speak Out 4-7-23

Gun laws
Democrats say they want stricter gun laws however they refuse to prosecute those who commit gun crimes or those who illegally sell guns on the street.
Hypocrisy
Republicans either have no sense of hypocrisy or they simply don't care. Trump is demanding that they defund the FBI and the DOJ after they campaigned against the Democrats for wanting to defund police. But I guess it's OK if Boss Trump does it.
Arraignment party
Who else throws an arraignment party other than Donald Trump!
School board
As a result of Tuesday's elections, my wife and I have decided to sell our Cape Girardeau home and move into a neighboring school district. We had high hopes that voters would remember all the lies, the millions spent on athletics and community-enhancement projects instead of on education, and the blatant unethical behavior on the part of the three incumbents over the past several years. Instead, voters blithely ignored what is going on inside our schools. The violence that is known about and swept under the rug, the lack of achievement on the part of students, the lack of educational materials, etc. We can no longer be part of a community that allows those things to happen and encourages unethical and harmful behavior on the part of school board members. Cape is a wonderful town. It is a shame that it has such uncaring voters and a horrible school board.
Nobody's home
Biden had a meeting discussing artificial intelligence. Why? Because he has no natural intelligence. As the old saying goes, the light is on but nobody is home!
Political differences
Republicans believe a person is innocent until proven guilty. Democrats believe a person is guilty until proven innocent, ask Nancy Pelosi if you do not believe this.
Trump shirt
Trump is the grift that keeps on grifting. He's now selling T-shirts with his mug shot on them for $47. First of all, he didn't even have a mug shot taken, but he's made a fake one for the shirt. How many people will waste their hard earned money to buy this piece of crap? Think of how much food you could buy for your family with that. All the money he'll make on this scam will go into his pockets.
Make America Poorer?
Hey Joe Biden, it is better to be a MAGA (MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN) Republican than a MAP (MAKE AMERICA POORER) Democrat.
An embarrassment
Trump is an embarrassment to our country, and the Republican legislators who continue to support him, regardless of his lies, manipulations, lack of a moral core, and illegalities, are an embarrassment. Do these supporters, does Trump have no sense of shame, no sense of prioritizing our country over personal gains, personal power?
Smith's mailers
Back when Jo Ann Emerson was in office, and her husband before her, if we received mailings from them, it would be about what was happening in our district. Local news, local people. Now if we get anything from Jason Smith, it is usually propaganda about Trump or just flat out lies about MAGA talking points.
Garden costs
Are you planning on putting out a garden this year? Get ready for sticker shock when you purchase your tomato plants. I guess this is another Putin price hike!
