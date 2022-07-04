Speak Out 4-7-22

CTA service

When I suddenly was without a vehicle and knew I would be for maybe a year, I thought great! I'll use the CTA! What should be a plan to save money -- no insurance, license plate fees, personal property tax, gasoline fill-ups, maintenance, etc. I could wait a bit for the CTA vehicle, call in plenty of time. Instead, there have often been huge waits (sometimes in the bitter cold as there aren't any passenger shelters), no guarantee of an arrival time so a rider can't anticipate how to structure their time while waiting. Most of the drivers are great, and I tip accordingly. But others are downright rude, won't help with groceries and sullen. For a while, one could call and get a ride within up to a half-hour. Today, I waited one hour five minutes and missed an appointment as the driver had too many stops to cover. Why? Once again drivers quit or were fired leaving everyone short. If a service is to be really available, it should be with reliable drivers and arrive in no more than 30 minutes. Is it pay, hiring drivers that don't understand the requirements of the job, what?