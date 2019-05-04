Speak Out 4/5/19

I wish the state of Missouri would put a tax of $1 per beer bottle and aluminum soda and beer cans. I am getting tired of picking them up on my property each time I mow. Nighttime drunks on county roads are a menace and a nuisance.
The Southeast Missourian announced a digital subscriptions research partnership with Google. I could save you the effort and offer these simple steps to increase subscriptions. First, start asking hard questions from SEMO university and area school district leadership. Second, stop being a mouthpiece for city leadership's ignorant ideas. Mr. Rust owns a newspaper, not a propaganda machine. Lastly, focus your sports writing effort on high schools sports, not local universities.
Once again, Jackson citizens proved themselves to be more intelligent than Cape's because we rejected a foolish tax initiative while you embraced a foolish swimming pool of unknown design and unknown costs with unknown donors.
Jackson city leaders paid a marketing company $15,000 to promote a use tax. The marketing effort and the use tax failed because citizens reject city leaders' misguided spending priorities. Stop wasting our tax dollars on park bathrooms, cemetery gazebos, and uptown revitalization for businesses that don't stay open past 5 p.m.
Today, Democrat senators introduced a constitutional amendment to end the Electoral College system because they want to win at any cost even if it means trashing our system of government. Add this sad attempt to their efforts of allowing illegal aliens to vote and it's plain to see why we voted more than 1,000 Democrats out of office over the last 10 years.
We wonder why many college students aren't equipped with marketable skills when graduating college. Well, this should answer some of the obvious reasons. Washington State is offering an "Eco-Anxiety/Climate Grief" class for those who are in a meltdown about our planet being destroyed. The Climate Grief class has students spending one hour each week outside in nature in a quiet place. They're required to write about what they see and feel. Students also take part in a group project in which they assemble a climate change survival kit. But it's not to be filled with flashlights and emergency food, but rather books and poems that can help others deal with their emotions tied to the environment.
There is a real gem in Kathryn Lopez's column. "With certain words or associations, we jump to conclusions about people." She said we make people into "caricatures." That happens every time a person is labeled as a liberal or conservative. Is anyone ever 100 percent either one? What do those terms even mean any more?
Whoever issued these security clearances that overlooked things that would stop them must be held accountable. That should be a long prison sentence. Damaging to America.
I saw on news where Scott City is cleaning up the town. They already cleaned it a couple years ago when they elected a different mayor and realized for years and years money was disappearing from the city.
I live on Rodney Vista. We have a lot of small children on this block. Ever since they moved police department, police cars have been driving way too fast. Please slow down. There are children's lives at stake.
