Speak Out 4/5/19

Litter tax

I wish the state of Missouri would put a tax of $1 per beer bottle and aluminum soda and beer cans. I am getting tired of picking them up on my property each time I mow. Nighttime drunks on county roads are a menace and a nuisance.

Digital subscription

The Southeast Missourian announced a digital subscriptions research partnership with Google. I could save you the effort and offer these simple steps to increase subscriptions. First, start asking hard questions from SEMO university and area school district leadership. Second, stop being a mouthpiece for city leadership's ignorant ideas. Mr. Rust owns a newspaper, not a propaganda machine. Lastly, focus your sports writing effort on high schools sports, not local universities.

Election result

Once again, Jackson citizens proved themselves to be more intelligent than Cape's because we rejected a foolish tax initiative while you embraced a foolish swimming pool of unknown design and unknown costs with unknown donors.

Use tax

Jackson city leaders paid a marketing company $15,000 to promote a use tax. The marketing effort and the use tax failed because citizens reject city leaders' misguided spending priorities. Stop wasting our tax dollars on park bathrooms, cemetery gazebos, and uptown revitalization for businesses that don't stay open past 5 p.m.

Democrats' folly

Today, Democrat senators introduced a constitutional amendment to end the Electoral College system because they want to win at any cost even if it means trashing our system of government. Add this sad attempt to their efforts of allowing illegal aliens to vote and it's plain to see why we voted more than 1,000 Democrats out of office over the last 10 years.