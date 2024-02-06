All sections
OpinionApril 30, 2021

Speak Out 4/30/21

The Medicaid Expansion bill, which Missouri voters passed by 53.25% to 46.75%, is just the latest in a series of votes that the state legislators have decided to overturn. For example, they managed to continue their power by calling for a new revised vote which overturned the people's decision to have a demographer scientifically redraw district lines and do away with gerrymandering. ...

Medicaid expansion

The Medicaid Expansion bill, which Missouri voters passed by 53.25% to 46.75%, is just the latest in a series of votes that the state legislators have decided to overturn. For example, they managed to continue their power by calling for a new revised vote which overturned the people's decision to have a demographer scientifically redraw district lines and do away with gerrymandering. In this case, they plan to blatantly refuse to fund the will of the people to expand Medicaid. This time is the time for the voters to sue.

The 'woke' crowd

This is for the "woke crowd." When a conservative Republican couple has a newborn it is "male or female" a "boy or a girl" gender specific. When a liberal Democrat couple has a new born it is "TBD," or "To be decided.". I am glad I am a conservative and a Republican and know my gender.

Speak Out
