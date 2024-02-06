Speak Out 4/30/19

Great time at Cape Comic Con, however with the increase of people attending we have outgrown the Osage Center and should look into holding it at Arena Building or maybe even the Show-Me Center and get some bigger names.
Jackson recently held its volunteer park clean up day. Just think of all the good we could've done if we'd better spent that $300,000 instead of wasting it on a cinder-block bathroom.
Joe Biden says he is most proud of the fact that there were no scandals during the Obama administration. It is a shame when senility sets in on the elderly. Benghazi, Uranium one, Fast and furious, need I say more? Trump 2020.
News flash: Your child can do well at something without you Tweeting or posting it. Don't make us resent your child because you can't just celebrate their accomplishments without shoving it in our face.
I was diagnosed with a medical problem a couple of months ago. The doctor and I discussed treatment options and decided treatment could wait until the problem becomes more serious. It has, so I called the office to get it taken care of. My problem was now triaged by a receptionist or a scheduler. The wait to see the doctor who diagnosed my problem would be five months! I could see a nurse practitioner or physicians assistant in two weeks. Doctors, hospitals and insurance companies don't like you to run to the ER. But at least you get seen right away. Obamacare or Trumpcare aren't the problem. Access to health care in general is broken.
Thank you for improving your coverage of local track and field meets. You've earned me back as a paying customer.
