Speak Out 4/30/19

Comic Con

Great time at Cape Comic Con, however with the increase of people attending we have outgrown the Osage Center and should look into holding it at Arena Building or maybe even the Show-Me Center and get some bigger names.

Jackson cleanup

Jackson recently held its volunteer park clean up day. Just think of all the good we could've done if we'd better spent that $300,000 instead of wasting it on a cinder-block bathroom.

Obama admin

Joe Biden says he is most proud of the fact that there were no scandals during the Obama administration. It is a shame when senility sets in on the elderly. Benghazi, Uranium one, Fast and furious, need I say more? Trump 2020.