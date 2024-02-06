Speak Out 4/30/18

Jensen column

After reading Mike Jensenï¿½s recent installment, I am more convinced than ever that the Republicans will not lose 20 seats in this yearï¿½s congressional elections. Nope. The party will lose at least 40.

Melvin Gateley

Melvin Gateley was a gem of a person. I particularly admired him when he frequently took anti-establishment positions while on the city council.

Golf tournament

I would have thought that the sports department would have covered, at least a little bit, the Missouri Valley Conference Menï¿½s Golf Championship this week at Dalhousie. This is a pretty big deal to have this championship event in Cape. I volunteered and had a wonderful time. The coaches were nice and the players were so polite. Nice of the folks at Dalhousie to bring this to our town.