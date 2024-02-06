All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionApril 30, 2018

Speak Out 4/30/18

Thank you, Adrienne Ross, for your great article ï¿½Raising victims or victors.ï¿½ There is no doubt that our country has many problems, including racism on both sides. There is also no doubt that most of these problems start at home, whether youï¿½re black, white or any other color. ...

Ross opinion

Thank you, Adrienne Ross, for your great article ï¿½Raising victims or victors.ï¿½ There is no doubt that our country has many problems, including racism on both sides. There is also no doubt that most of these problems start at home, whether youï¿½re black, white or any other color.

Autism cuts

Slashing Missouriï¿½s state budget for autism services is a sinful abomination.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jensen column

After reading Mike Jensenï¿½s recent installment, I am more convinced than ever that the Republicans will not lose 20 seats in this yearï¿½s congressional elections. Nope. The party will lose at least 40.

Melvin Gateley

Melvin Gateley was a gem of a person. I particularly admired him when he frequently took anti-establishment positions while on the city council.

Golf tournament

I would have thought that the sports department would have covered, at least a little bit, the Missouri Valley Conference Menï¿½s Golf Championship this week at Dalhousie. This is a pretty big deal to have this championship event in Cape. I volunteered and had a wonderful time. The coaches were nice and the players were so polite. Nice of the folks at Dalhousie to bring this to our town.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 30
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass i...
OpinionNov. 30
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
OpinionNov. 30
Prayer 11-30-24
OpinionNov. 30
Losing trust in leaders

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
OpinionNov. 29
Goldberg: What if most Americans aren't bitterly divided?
Prayer 11-29-24
OpinionNov. 29
Prayer 11-29-24
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
OpinionNov. 28
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economic impacts
OpinionNov. 28
Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economic impacts
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing
OpinionNov. 27
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appealing
Prayer 11-27-24
OpinionNov. 27
Prayer 11-27-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax policies and election drama
OpinionNov. 26
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax policies and election drama
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
OpinionNov. 26
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy