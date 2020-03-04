All sections
OpinionApril 3, 2020

Speak Out 4/3/20

Best of luck to new coach Brad Korn. If Parker Long's skills are as good as they were in high school, that's a promising start. I keep reading posts by our local school and district administrations that they believe the distance learning curriculum is "world class" and "innovative." It's a joke! The lessons are copy and pasted garbage. And, while you tell our students they can't be at school, you're running a large scale food distribution operation from school kitchens. This us completely nuts!...

SEMO coach

Best of luck to new coach Brad Korn. If Parker Long's skills are as good as they were in high school, that's a promising start.

Mixed message

I keep reading posts by our local school and district administrations that they believe the distance learning curriculum is "world class" and "innovative." It's a joke! The lessons are copy and pasted garbage. And, while you tell our students they can't be at school, you're running a large scale food distribution operation from school kitchens. This us completely nuts!

Illinois governor

Message to the Governor of Illinois: You keep saying that you request from our federal government millions and millions of supplies and you're getting just fractions of it from our federal government. Governor, you need to realize there are 50 other states that are requesting the same. That puts your millions times 50. What are you doing as a governor of Illinois? You keep pointing your finger at the federal government. Yet you have not once told Illinois what you have done! Illinois residents pay state tax. That is the money/job the Illinois governor does. Gov Pritzker shame on you!

Thanks newspaper

I really appreciate getting the newspaper at my home. Don't know why, but I look forward to it more even more than I did. Thank you for reporting on our town and not just being all about coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci

I found it shocking that there are people out threatening the life of Dr. Anthony Fauci. He has been the hero of this whole crisis.

Speak Out
