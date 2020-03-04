Speak Out 4/3/20

Illinois governor

Message to the Governor of Illinois: You keep saying that you request from our federal government millions and millions of supplies and you're getting just fractions of it from our federal government. Governor, you need to realize there are 50 other states that are requesting the same. That puts your millions times 50. What are you doing as a governor of Illinois? You keep pointing your finger at the federal government. Yet you have not once told Illinois what you have done! Illinois residents pay state tax. That is the money/job the Illinois governor does. Gov Pritzker shame on you!

Thanks newspaper

I really appreciate getting the newspaper at my home. Don't know why, but I look forward to it more even more than I did. Thank you for reporting on our town and not just being all about coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci

I found it shocking that there are people out threatening the life of Dr. Anthony Fauci. He has been the hero of this whole crisis.