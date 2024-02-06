Speak Out 4/29/19

World powers

This kind of scares me with North Korea and Russia getting together when we don’t know what Trump has agreed to with them or told them. He is putting America in the most dangerous circumstances. Cannot believe people see this going on and have no concern. Just brag on him and all he has done that is destroying America and the American way of life. They do not seem to care what they are going to leave their children with.

Transparent Trump

A recent Speak Out comment perfectly illustrated The staggering depths of ignorance the left has fallen into. Because the Mueller report didn’t accomplish what they wish, now they’re hollering cover-up, cover-up, cover-up even when Donald Trump has probably been one of the most cooperative presidents ever under investigation.

No arrest?

I have a friend who was recently involved in a rear-end collision while sitting stopped at a red light — the other driver had no operator’s license, no insurance and had the wrong license plates for the vehicle he was driving. The driver received four citations and drove away after all the paperwork was handled by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. How was he not arrested for something? How was he allowed to drive away while the officer knew he was uninsured and no license?