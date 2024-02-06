Speak Out 4/29/19

Two years ago, the Southeast Missourian changed its online comment policy because “Our hope is that public officials engage, educate and inform oppositional ideas rather than seek to quash them through back channels. ” All one need to do is read the same 4-5 posters commenting to see that Mr. Rust’s policy hasn’t achieved its goal.
Remember when Rudy Giuliani came across as believable and patriotic? How far he has fallen while being Trump’s stooge. Perhaps lots of money is worth the loss in reputation?
Get your facts straight, Nixon was not impeached, Clinton was. Nixon resigned, Trump never will. Trump will be re-elected and the country will be better for it. If the Democrats win the presidency in 2020, we will have a recession the likes of which we have never seen.
This kind of scares me with North Korea and Russia getting together when we don’t know what Trump has agreed to with them or told them. He is putting America in the most dangerous circumstances. Cannot believe people see this going on and have no concern. Just brag on him and all he has done that is destroying America and the American way of life. They do not seem to care what they are going to leave their children with.
A recent Speak Out comment perfectly illustrated The staggering depths of ignorance the left has fallen into. Because the Mueller report didn’t accomplish what they wish, now they’re hollering cover-up, cover-up, cover-up even when Donald Trump has probably been one of the most cooperative presidents ever under investigation.
I have a friend who was recently involved in a rear-end collision while sitting stopped at a red light — the other driver had no operator’s license, no insurance and had the wrong license plates for the vehicle he was driving. The driver received four citations and drove away after all the paperwork was handled by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. How was he not arrested for something? How was he allowed to drive away while the officer knew he was uninsured and no license?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.