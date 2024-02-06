All sections
OpinionApril 28, 2022

Speak Out 4-28-22

The new Center Junction at 55, exit 99 is a mess. It is confusing, impractical and potentially conducive to accidents. I am aware that the new junction was expensive, but I firmly believe we need to spend extra funds to make the area a more reasonable, logical interchange. I am very disappointed in the current configuration of the junction and have a difficult time understanding rationale behind current design, and find that others in Jackson are in agreement. Can something be done!

Center junction

The new Center Junction at 55, exit 99 is a mess. It is confusing, impractical and potentially conducive to accidents. I am aware that the new junction was expensive, but I firmly believe we need to spend extra funds to make the area a more reasonable, logical interchange. I am very disappointed in the current configuration of the junction and have a difficult time understanding rationale behind current design, and find that others in Jackson are in agreement. Can something be done!

Houck Stadium

The Pit in Jackson regularly hosts 5,000 to 6,000 fans for each and every high school game. Yet, the SEMO spring football game at the Pit barely drew 500 fans. How can SEMO University expect taxpayers to believe that a multimillion dollar renovation to Houck will draw an expanded fan base?

Story Tags
Speak Out
