Speak Out 4-28-22

The new Center Junction at 55, exit 99 is a mess. It is confusing, impractical and potentially conducive to accidents. I am aware that the new junction was expensive, but I firmly believe we need to spend extra funds to make the area a more reasonable, logical interchange. I am very disappointed in the current configuration of the junction and have a difficult time understanding rationale behind current design, and find that others in Jackson are in agreement. Can something be done!...