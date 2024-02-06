All sections
OpinionApril 28, 2017

Speak Out 4/28/17

For weeks now, traffic has been snarled on Jackson Boulevard due to sidewalk construction. Frustration mounts. The cost of these cement sidewalks must be astronomical, and considering few people use them one has to question the endeavor. The existing asphalt walks could have been patched and sprayed for weeds much cheaper. With many roads needing repaired in the area, what gives here?...

Jackson construction

For weeks now, traffic has been snarled on Jackson Boulevard due to sidewalk construction. Frustration mounts. The cost of these cement sidewalks must be astronomical, and considering few people use them one has to question the endeavor. The existing asphalt walks could have been patched and sprayed for weeds much cheaper. With many roads needing repaired in the area, what gives here?

Donation?

Trump Travel comment: Maybe you would refresh my memory as to the amount of the salaries of Claire McCaskill, Dick Durbin or Barak Obama that was donated to any National Service?

Speak Out
