Speak Out 4-26-22

Transparency

Far too many politicians, during their campaigns, champion transparency -- it's an effective buzzword. But on both Cape and Jackson city councils and school districts there is very little transparency. All four have "work sessions" prior to the actual meetings. As a result, each member knows exactly what the issues are, which is great, but they also almost always know how they're going to vote, which creates three major problems. First, the meetings move at such a rapid-fire pace that a motion is made, seconded, and voted on before many observers have had a chance to figure out what the motion even is or means. Second, because all of the discussion takes place in the closed, not announced work sessions, voters do not know what the issue entailed, what points each Board or Council member raised, etc. The result is a total lack of transparency, and it leads to the 3rd problem. Because voters do not know where an incumbent stands on an issue (due to the lack of public discussion), they typically vote on personality, not on the incumbent's stand. These work sessions must cease and discussion of issues must take place at the actual meetings IF we are ever going to have true transparency and accountability.