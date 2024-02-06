Speak Out 4/26/19

Get your shovels

Come one, come all! Bring your shovels to south Cape and let's dig this pool ourselves. No reason to wait on the blank check to be signed because I've got a pocket full of Monopoly money to bankroll our school district's foray into community redevelopment.

Targets of outrage

The Left is all about destroying iconic figures that fail to emulate their oppressive and liberty stealing agenda. The latest victim of the Left's Stalinesque purge is the most popular singer of God Bless America, Kate Smith. Her crime, supposedly racist jingles from the 1930s. When will the radical Leftist demand that Margaret Sanger's -- founder of Planned Parenthood and racist eugenicist extraordinaire -- name and images be scrubbed from the public square?

Truckers

They say there is a shortage of truck drivers in the U.S., I agree. Several that I have watched on the interstates must have gotten their CDL at a Gas and Go; they have no road etiquette what so ever. They think they own the road and passenger vehicles be damned.