Speak Out 4/26/19

Come one, come all! Bring your shovels to south Cape and let's dig this pool ourselves. No reason to wait on the blank check to be signed because I've got a pocket full of Monopoly money to bankroll our school district's foray into community redevelopment.
The Left is all about destroying iconic figures that fail to emulate their oppressive and liberty stealing agenda. The latest victim of the Left's Stalinesque purge is the most popular singer of God Bless America, Kate Smith. Her crime, supposedly racist jingles from the 1930s. When will the radical Leftist demand that Margaret Sanger's -- founder of Planned Parenthood and racist eugenicist extraordinaire -- name and images be scrubbed from the public square?
Truckers
They say there is a shortage of truck drivers in the U.S., I agree. Several that I have watched on the interstates must have gotten their CDL at a Gas and Go; they have no road etiquette what so ever. They think they own the road and passenger vehicles be damned.
Counting citizens
Only in the strange world of a Democrat would it not make sense for the Census Bureau to accurately count citizens and non citizens. Thankfully, the Supreme Court sees the need for the citizenship question.
Warren warning
Elizabeth Warren wants to forcibly take money from some and give it to others, so those people can buy more stuff. That is the definition of stealing. That her "proposal" hasn't been morally condemned by everyone is outrageous. How can such a plan even be considered in a just society.
Use tax defeat
The Jackson use tax failed for a couple reasons. First, the city shouldn't earn tax revenue from the sale of items they had no hand in manufacturing, selling, or shipping. Secondly, the city has not demonstrated itself to be a good steward of our tax dollars. No amount of wasted money thrown at a marketing campaign will change those truths.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.