OpinionApril 23, 2022

Speak Out 4-24-22

MoDOT is seeking input on the redesign of the exit ramps, etc. at mile marker 93 on I-55. Here's my input. 1. Don't let whoever designed the exit at "center junction" have anything to do with this one. 2. Make something far more simple, less confusing, and less dangerous than the exit at "center junction." 3. Use some common sense this time!...

Exit 93

MoDOT is seeking input on the redesign of the exit ramps, etc. at mile marker 93 on I-55. Here's my input. 1. Don't let whoever designed the exit at "center junction" have anything to do with this one. 2. Make something far more simple, less confusing, and less dangerous than the exit at "center junction." 3. Use some common sense this time!

Good start

The Cardinals are off to a good start. Pujols is playing well. Wainwright is looking sharp. And the rest of the offense has been impressive. If the balance of the starting pitching can hold up, this could be a good team. Here's hoping the 2022 Redbirds can have a great season.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

