Speak Out 4/24/20

Blame game

One of the poll questions in the Southeast Missourian was "Whom do you blame most for the world-wide Covid-19 pandemic?" 63.7% of those surveyed wisely said China, but 22.6% said Trump and his administration. Are you kidding me? You may not like Trump or his bombastic task force briefings. He is not my favorite human being either. But, there is overwhelming evidence that Covid-19 originated in China and spread worldwide due to China's efforts to cover up the truth. Whether their actions were intentional or not remains to be seen. If your vote was one of the 22.6%, you have Trump Derangement Syndrome. Keep drinking the Kool-Aid while Trump keeps winning for America.

Biden, COVID-19

Do you know the difference between a Joe Biden presidency and the Corona-virus? You have a chance of recovering from the virus.