OpinionApril 24, 2019

Speak Out 4/24/19

Congress has the power to declare war. With that being said, I feel like they have the right to see the Mueller report completely. Not just what the A.G. wants them to see. This is one of the biggest cover-ups ever of the Trump Administration and Republican Legislators. Puts Nixon's impeachment nothing to what they are doing today...

Congress, unredacted

Congress has the power to declare war. With that being said, I feel like they have the right to see the Mueller report completely. Not just what the A.G. wants them to see. This is one of the biggest cover-ups ever of the Trump Administration and Republican Legislators. Puts Nixon's impeachment nothing to what they are doing today.

GOP toleration

There was never much chance of proving collusion despite the misbehavior. But how much will Republicans tolerate of money laundering, graft and corruption just to claim victory? How far down does the profiteering need to go to make it worth while to diminish the values of the United States?

Bedell's problem

The City of Cape Girardeau was sold on the Bedell Performance Hall with promises of touring productions of elaborate stage shows and concerts not suited for the Show Me Center. They built this beautiful elaborate stage with all the necessary riggings, lighting, etc, and then very short sightedly made the seating capacity way too small! It's only 200 seats larger than the theater it replaced! Then instead of admitting they screwed up and built it way too small, they feed us a line that they will no longer have touring productions so the students can use it more. Productions don't want to come here because of the seating capacity! The city of Paducah is about 1/3 smaller than Cape and has no major university in town. Yet their similar hall is twice the size of Cape's and has a steady stream of great entertainment. I have driven over there many times for shows.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

