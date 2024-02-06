Speak Out 4/23/21

Race theory

I find it surprising the recent news story that a church school had adopted Critical Race Theory in its curriculum -- much to the dismay of parents. Actually, the Bible makes it quite clear that a son (or daughter) is not to be judged unworthy because of the sins of the father. Is the "white guilt" of a child with no choice of its white birth parents automatically guilty and beyond redemption? I hope that each reader will take time to fully read the 18th chapter of Ezekiel where it is clear the sins of the father are not automatically visited on the child. The chapter begins with these verses: "The word of the LORD came unto me again, saying, What mean ye, that ye use this proverb concerning the land of Israel, saying, The fathers have eaten sour grapes, and the children's teeth are set on edge? As I live, saith the Lord GOD, ye shall not have occasion any more to use this proverb in Israel."

Maxine Waters

The House of Representatives fails again to censure one of their members, Maxine Waters. This is a form of racism in its self, fear of censure of a Black member of Congress. What she said before the jury in the George Floyd case came in with a verdict was wrong, and she should be held accountable.