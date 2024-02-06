Speak Out 4/23/20

How can someone be so partisan as to blame Trump for a worldwide pandemic? He had no control over anything but the US. Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the rest of the Americas followed their own plans. If you are blaming Trump you need to have your bias reset to something less extreme.
I'm tired of headlines and political grandstanding about racism causing racial inequality in contracting the COVID-19 virus. They misrepresent the facts and data. The inequality is in economic status not race. But some politician have to play the race card every chance they get.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.