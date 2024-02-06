All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionApril 23, 2020

Speak Out 4/23/20

How can someone be so partisan as to blame Trump for a worldwide pandemic? He had no control over anything but the US. Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the rest of the Americas followed their own plans. If you are blaming Trump you need to have your bias reset to something less extreme...

Stop blaming Trump

How can someone be so partisan as to blame Trump for a worldwide pandemic? He had no control over anything but the US. Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the rest of the Americas followed their own plans. If you are blaming Trump you need to have your bias reset to something less extreme.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Race card

I'm tired of headlines and political grandstanding about racism causing racial inequality in contracting the COVID-19 virus. They misrepresent the facts and data. The inequality is in economic status not race. But some politician have to play the race card every chance they get.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 28
De Rugy: Will Trump or Harris drain the swamp, or invite you...
OpinionOct. 28
Our Opinion: Halloween safety tips and alternatives for a fu...
OpinionOct. 28
Prayer 10-28-24
OpinionOct. 26
Lowry: Mail-in ballots have made our election tallying a nat...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thiessen: Harris’s closing argument is dishonest, desperate and hypocritical
OpinionOct. 26
Thiessen: Harris’s closing argument is dishonest, desperate and hypocritical
Prayer 10-26-24
OpinionOct. 26
Prayer 10-26-24
Speak Out: Jackson's heartwarming show of support for Cape soccer player with cancer
OpinionOct. 26
Speak Out: Jackson's heartwarming show of support for Cape soccer player with cancer
Our Opinion: St. Louis Symphony returning to River Campus
OpinionOct. 25
Our Opinion: St. Louis Symphony returning to River Campus
York: As attacks intensify, Trump becomes more popular
OpinionOct. 25
York: As attacks intensify, Trump becomes more popular
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A guide to Missouri's judicial ballot
OpinionOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A guide to Missouri's judicial ballot
Prayer 10-25-24
OpinionOct. 25
Prayer 10-25-24
Our Opinion: Cape’s water system ballot measure begins to address growing problems
OpinionOct. 24
Our Opinion: Cape’s water system ballot measure begins to address growing problems
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy