Speak Out 4-22-24

Missouri Legislature

The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature has been in session since January and mid-April is the first time they managed to send a bill to Parson? And it is to spend $2 million-plus on sending our state troopers and our national guardsmen to watch a mile-long stretch of Texas river? I think we are less safe not having those resources to serve actual Missourians in our state! But go MAGA.

Cape’s Indy 500

I live on Minnesota and William Street in Cape and wonder why the police don’t sit on the side streets and wait for the cars going by that are speeding. From the stop light by KFC to the light at West End, It’s like the Indy 500 any time of day. It’s incredibly dangerous and positively annoying.

Smith and USPS

Jason Smith keeps saying he can’t do anything about USPS. Yet his committee oversees the IRS, Social Security, and Medicare, which use USPS for official business. And now we hear Congress is going to look into the USPS! I’m sure he will be standing behind someone on the platform!

Trump and history

And once again, Donald Trump has claimed he would have prevented a world crisis. Now he’s saying that Iran would not have attacked Israel if he had been president. Add that to his claim that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he were president and you’ve got the makings of a narcissistic moron who simply doesn’t understand history, diplomacy or anything else for that matter.